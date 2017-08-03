25°
Facebook fraudster forced to pay back money

Annie Perets
| 3rd Aug 2017 4:20 PM

A NIKENBAH man has pleaded guilty to fraud after an attempt to sell car parts through Facebook turned sour.

Tobin Simon Reed-Lane, 29, advertised the parts for $1500 on the social media website in 2015.

A buyer expressed interest and proceeded to pay the sum bit by bit over a number of months.

The buyer first enquired about the car parts in July, made the final payment in September, and made a pick-up attempt in November.

By that stage, Reed-Lane told the buyer he no longer had the parts and was not able to get replacements.

When the buyer asked for a refund and provided their bank details, Reed-Lane failed to comply with the request.

Representing himself in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Reed-Lane admitted to the offence on Thursday.

"No, he never got the parts," Reed-Lane said.

"I won't deny it."

Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered Reed-Lane to pay back the $1500.

He was also fined $800.

Topics:  facebook fccourt fccrime fraser coast fraud hervey bay magistrates court

