Facebook fraudster forced to pay back money

A NIKENBAH man has pleaded guilty to fraud after an attempt to sell car parts through Facebook turned sour.
Tobin Simon Reed-Lane, 29, advertised the parts for $1500 on the social media website in 2015.
A buyer expressed interest and proceeded to pay the sum bit by bit over a number of months.
The buyer first enquired about the car parts in July, made the final payment in September, and made a pick-up attempt in November.
By that stage, Reed-Lane told the buyer he no longer had the parts and was not able to get replacements.
When the buyer asked for a refund and provided their bank details, Reed-Lane failed to comply with the request.
Representing himself in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Reed-Lane admitted to the offence on Thursday.
"No, he never got the parts," Reed-Lane said.
"I won't deny it."
Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered Reed-Lane to pay back the $1500.
He was also fined $800.