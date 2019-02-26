Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

Menu
26th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man behind a Facebook scam has been sentenced to jail.

Adrian Jeffrey McMillan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of fraud - dishonestly obtaining from another.

The court was told on September 19, 2018 that McMillan posted to Facebook an advertisement to sell a phone. The advertised price was $170.

McMillan was contacted by a woman. Arrangements were made and the woman transferred the money into McMillan's account.

When the woman asked for the phone McMillan told her he was in Brisbane and would post it.

The woman waited three days, contacted McMillan several times but never received a response.

On January 15, 2019 the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch came knocking at McMillan's door.

McMillan told police he didn't have the phone.

The court was told the 26-year-old had a criminal history of similar offending.

He was sentenced to two months' jail wholly suspended for 12 months. A conviction was recorded and he was ordered to pay restitution.

