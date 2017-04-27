Facebook glitch may get you banned

A FACEBOOK glitch has allegedly left people locked people out of their accounts after they posted items for sale on Marketplace, the social network's Gumtree-style classifieds page.

Users affected by the bug are locked out of Facebook for 72 hours, but some people claimed their accounts were closed down for weeks at a time.

The problem is believed to be caused by some sort of issue with Facebook's security.

Users claimed that they were blocked after uploading an item for sale on Marketplace.

After the post is completed, they are then asked to send in a picture of themselves as a security measure and told they will be locked out for 72 hours.

Vicky Blackburn, a 38-year-old carer from Kent, phoned The Sun Online to tell us about the problem.

She was trying to sell a few things on Marketplace, including DVDs and kids' outfits.

But she was shocked when her account was suddenly closed after she published adverts for the items she wanted to put up for sale.

"I was told to upload a picture to verify my identity and was told I wouldn't be able to log in for 72 hours, because my account has been disabled as a security precaution."

Now she feels cut off from her friends and family, who she keeps in contact with using the social network.

Vicky has also been locked out of Messenger, the communications app.

She said: "I live my day to day life on Facebook, so I'm feeling a bit disheartened.

"My mates are on Facebook and I like to keep up with their lives and post pictures of my dog.

"It's upsetting that I can't get on it now".

People have also been discussing the problem on Twitter using the hashtag "#Facebook72hours".

One woman raged: "Murderers are posting live feed while they kill someone but MY Facebook page gets taken down?"

On Reddit, one user slammed the "huge glitch".

"I was posting my bike for sale in a group and it asked if I wanted to link the for sale post to Marketplace," they wrote.

"I said yes and was almost immediately kicked off the website and asked for a personal picture of myself to help identify who I was.

"Facebook says it is a security protocol and that within 72 hours they will let me know if the picture I sent in is acceptable to gain access."

We have asked Facebook for comment.