Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
Crime

Facebook post for bail proved pointless

Kathryn Lewis
by
6th Mar 2019 2:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FACEBOOK post seeking an address to use for bail was unsuccessful for an Ilarwill man whose application was refused on Monday.

Christopher Burchell appeared via audio-visual link in Grafton local court, but soon had his microphone silenced by Magistrate Karen Stafford so she could "get a word in".

Ms Stafford said Mr Burchell had posted on Facebook to obtain an address to use for a bail application, with allegedly no intention of residing there.

"I can't do anything while I'm incarcerated," Mr Burchell said.

"It's not fair, I'm incarcerated for these minor matters."

Ms Stafford said the bail application "carried no weight at all".

Christopher Burchell has pleaded not guilty to charges of resisting officer in execution of duty.

Mr Burchell will appear in court on March 18 for a hearing.

clarence crime grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

