Facebook readers slam highway 'texting bay' idea

THE Queensland Government's idea to review a trial of special spots to encourage drivers to pull over in order to send and receive text messages has been slammed by Chronicle Facebook readers.

Simone Stern doesn't think impatient drivers will be able to wait for a texting bay to drop their phones.

"These idiots that text while driving aren't going to wait for a 'Texting bay', they will continue to text regardless,” she said.

Matt Rochow would like to see an instant suspension of a license from drivers caught texting.

"You can't accidentally pick up your phone and start using it, so no margin of error required. You wouldn't see many people on them then.

Lee Porter believes nothing is that important it can't wait.

"If you're so tempted, your phone should be in the boot,” she said.

Darren Jodie said 'no way' to the idea.

"Can someone not drive without their phone...more concentration on the roads would be fantastic,” she said.

Ben Collingwood was one of the only commenter's who liked the idea.

"If it means more drivers focused on the road and having fatigue breaks.. could be a good thing,” he said.

Motorists in Western Australia have become the first to be given designated bays specifically designed for them to use their phones.

Queensland's Traffic and Main Roads Department said it was interested in the new idea.

Have your say and join the discussion below.