Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Facebook has confirmed it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.
Facebook has confirmed it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.
Technology

Facebook, Instagram suffer global outages

by Staff Writers and wires
14th Mar 2019 6:20 AM

FACEBOK says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.

According to downdector.com, which monitors websites, the outages started around 3am AEST in parts of the United States, including the East and West Coast, parts of Europe and elsewhere.

Both Facebook's desktop site and app appeared to be affected.

Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for "required maintenance".

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages, which were still occurring as of 5.15am AEST or which regions were affected.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks facebook global outage instagram messenger technology

Top Stories

    Wide Bay Labor candidate: 'Scrap cashless card'

    premium_icon Wide Bay Labor candidate: 'Scrap cashless card'

    News Mr Scanes also expressed concern about the high cost of administrating the card, which he said was $820 per year for each person.

    Staff at M'boro Telstra centre still owed super, union says

    premium_icon Staff at M'boro Telstra centre still owed super, union says

    News The telco giant and labour-hire company have ended their partnership

    BAY FISHING: Know where to go once you leave the harbour

    premium_icon BAY FISHING: Know where to go once you leave the harbour

    News Get on board for annual familiarisation cruise.