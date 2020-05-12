Facelift for M’boro war memorials

Fraser Coast Councillor Daniel Sanderson says restoration work is starting this week on the Queens Park Memorial Gates and Maryborough War Memorial Cenotaph.

Fraser Coast Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the gates and cenotaph honoured all Australians involved in military action for the preservation of the freedom of Australia.

“They remind us of the price of freedom which was paid by men and women of our armed forces,” Cr Sanderson said.

“Council has undertaken regular maintenance to ensure the gates and cenotaph continually shine and are befitting memorials to those who fought for our freedoms.”

This project, funded by a Queensland Veterans’ Memorial Grant, includes thorough cleaning, sealing of sandstone piers, matching new and previously patched stone and concrete with similar coloured mortar, removal and replacement of non-matching fittings, re-pointing of stone joints, and the repair and cleaning of loose plaques.

The memorial gates and plaques were cast by Maryborough’s Croydon Foundry.

Cr Sanderson said the Maryborough Cenotaph was erected in 1922 with funds gained by public subscription as a memorial to the district’s men killed in World War I.

The memorial includes five Italian Carrara marble statues that portray the army, navy, air force and nursing profession. Nike, the Winged Figure of Victory, stands above them.

When the memorial arrived in Australia from Italy, it went on show in Sydney before being transported to Maryborough.

Cr Sanderson said a 2011 project included a safety check to ensure all parts were securely attached, the replacement of the top of a soldier’s rifle which had been broken off, repairs to cracks in the monument’s base and the pier cap on an adjacent sandstone gate pillar.

“Council will also be applying for additional grants to undertake restoration works for the Howard and Burrum Heads war memorials.”