Facelift for WetSide along with three Hervey Bay piers

WetSide Waterpark and three popular piers along the Hervey Bay Esplanade are getting facelifts with more than $1.2 million in deck replacement works.

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Jade Wellings said WetSide was loved by locals and visitors and it was important to ensure it was well-maintained.

“After 11 years of operation, the existing timber decking at WetSide has reached the end of its working life and needs to be replaced,” she said.

About 932 square metres of timber decking will be replaced with a wood plastic composite product made from 40 per cent timber by-product and recycled plastic. Joists that need to be replaced will be replaced with locally acquired hardwood.

“The new decking is more resistant to water damage, so it has a longer working life and needs less ongoing maintenance,” Cr Wellings said.

“The work is scheduled to be completed in June, weather permitting, and will be staged to minimise disruptions to people using the facility.

The $820,000 project at WetSide is being funded with the support of a $700,000 COVID Works for Queensland grant from the Queensland Government.

Member for Hervey Bay, Adrian Tantari, welcomed the upgrades as part of the State Government’s ongoing plan for economic recovery.

“I’m excited to see that these upgrades are underway, thanks to $1.3 million in funding from the Palaszczuk Government’s COVID Works for Queensland program,” Mr Tantari said.

“The project is helping to drive Queensland’s economic recovery, with local jobs being supported throughout the construction phase.

“Once completed, the improved Esplanade will provide a boost for locals and tourists and create jobs.”

Cr Zane O’Keefe said the decking of the Torquay and Scarness piers and sections of the Urangan Pier decking will also be replaced.



“The timber decks of the jetties and viewing decks at Torquay and Scarness have reached the end of their working lives and need to be replaced,” he said.

“The Torquay and Scarness piers will be closed during the works, but only one will be closed at any one time to minimise the impact of the project.

“Work at Scarness has started and will take six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

“Work will then move to the Torquay pier, which is expected to take eight weeks and be finished in May, weather permitting.

“The Torquay works will also be staged so that the pier will be open for the Easter Holidays.

“The piers are an important and well-loved feature of the Esplanade for residents and visitors, so we will work hard to ensure any closures are kept to a minimum.”

Work on a $150,000 project to replace damaged decking boards on Urangan Pier is also underway.

“The Urangan Pier will remain open as the work is undertaken,” Cr O’Keefe said.

It is anticipated that the project will be completed in June, weather permitting.

The $650,000 pier deck replacement project is also being funded through the State Government’s COVID Works for Queensland program.