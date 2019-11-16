Faces of the frontline

OUR HEROES: Members of the Burrum Heads and Toogoom Rural Fire Service crews Peter Byster, Peter McIntyre, Trevor Norman, David Paterson, Gary Kelly, Rose Pittard, Barry Hamilton, Scott Franklin and Anthony Gordon at Burrum Heads station waiting to be deployed. Photo: Cody Fox

WHEN Rose Pittard’s four-year-old grandson goes to dress-up days at school, he wears the bright yellow uniform of a firefighter just like his beloved “Oma”.

For Christmas he wanted an “Oma doll”, in honour of his hero.

It was a firefighter Barbie he pointed out to his parents.

Just like his Toogoom Rural Fire Service crewmate, Anthony Gordon’s young family members are proud of his work as a firefighter.

The 22-year-old’s niece and nephew often talk about him at show and tell.

For Burrum Heads man David Paterson it is the children waving to him on the street as he passes by in the fire truck which tugs at his heartstrings.

“They are our future firefighters. It’s nice they know what we do,” Mr Paterson said.

The reason these volunteers give up their time and put themselves in harm’s way to protect communities varies, as beautifully described by Peter Byster’s poem (see below).

You just need to ask Barry Hamilton why he still pulls on his boots after 30 years.

In their own words, fire crews are just like family.

The group pictured were found at Burrum Heads station yesterday afternoon waiting to be deployed after fighting the Woodgate fire in a rapid ­response team in Buxton, and spent a 15-hour slog building containment lines at Black Snake earlier this week.

They are just some of the faces of the heroes on the frontline of the battle as bushfires sweep the nation.

“You just do your job,” Ms Pittard said.

“The exhaustion doesn’t ­really hit you until you’ve finished and are on the way home.

“We look after one another and help each other through tough times.”

Mr Hamilton said he could not thank the community enough for offering meals and support to the firefighters.

“We live out of the truck most of the time but people keep offering to bring us meals to the station,” he said.

“When we have been on standby people have offered to help, most aren’t trained so there isn’t much they can do, but we’ve even had people who then want to join.”

Burrum Heads residents were warned by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to stay informed due to fears embers from the Woodgate fire might spark on the southern side of Burrum River.

At the time of publication, a fire which broke out in Yerra yesterday, southwest of Maryborough, was burning within containment lines.

For rolling coverage of the fires in the region visit the Chronicle website.