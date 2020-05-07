Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

Information

Information premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

News premium_icon READER PHOTOS: Nine photos that capture the heart of...

Hunter is a Great Dane/Mastiff of 2 years. He is a gentle giant but isn't great with livestock or small dogs. Hunter is $315 to adopt.

Pets & Animals premium_icon Five cute pets looking for a new home

News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Youth festival draws big crowds

News

News premium_icon MASSIVE GALLERY: Sprint car World Series at M'boro in...

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Cody Fox's 2019 news photo highlights

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Alistair Brightman's top news photos from...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: Heartfelt farewell for 40 years of...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Time travellers picnic in the park

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: St James Lutheran College formal 2019

Community

Community premium_icon IN PICTURES: Community honours fallen in touching...

News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Offbeat premium_icon Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

News

News premium_icon MASSIVE GALLERY: Glitz and glamour of Torbanlea...

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian...

News

FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

by
7th May 2020 6:08 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNDERGROUND explosion at Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine near Moranbah has sent shockwaves through an industry reeling from the deaths of seven men in the mines and quarry industry in 18 months.

Five workers suffered signficant burns in the incident about 3.15pm on May 6. All five were flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a large-scale medivac operation from Moranbah Hospital.

The State Government has vowed a thorough probe into the disaster in a quest for answers.

It is the latest in a tragic number of incidents to rock the industry.

allan houston brad duxbury bradley hardwick clermont collinsville david routledge donald rabbitt jack gerdes mackay mining accident mining death moranbah
Mackay Daily Mercury