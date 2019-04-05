Menu
Smoke from Campbellfield fire. Picture: Twitter/GopiBommineni
News

Explosions at huge Melbourne factory fire

by KIERAN ROONEY
5th Apr 2019 7:05 AM

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a large blaze at a chemical factory in Melbourne's north this morning, with more than 20 trucks currently working to contain the scene.

Metropolitan Fire Brigade crews were called to Thornycroft St, Campbellfield after local residents reported the sound of small explosions around the site of the factory.

More than 20 trucks are already on the scene in Melbourne's north. Picture: 9 News
Large clouds of black smoke are currently blanketing the area, with residents urged to avoid the area if possible and keep the roads clear for emergency services.

It is the latest in a series of warehouse and factory fires to impact Melbourne's industrial areas and comes just weeks after investigators found another large collection of chemical stockpiles in a West Footscray warehouse.

No injuries have been reported so far.

