Crime

Failing to take a break costs truck driver $1500

Carlie Walker
by
29th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

A TRUCK driver who did not rest long enough before he went back on the road has been fined $1500 in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Russell John Te Moni failed to appear before the court and his matter was dealt with ex parte.

The court heard Te Moni was operating under standard hours as he had not completed the necessary accreditation for fatigue management.

He was charged with resting for less than the minimum rest time.

According to the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, for solo drivers working under standard operating hours must have a specific period of rest depending on how long they have been driving.

Magistrate John Parker issued the fine and a conviction was recorded.

fccourt maryborough court truck driver trucks
Fraser Coast Chronicle
