Failure to attend drug diversion lands mum in hot water

A WOMAN who failed to attend drug diversion had received a hefty fine in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Sarahia Lee Sharp, 20, appeared before the court and pleaded guilty to contravening a direction or requirement of police.

The court heard Sharp was issued with a drug diversion notice and was scheduled to attend on August 10.

But on September 15 police officers noticed that Sharp had failed to attend.

The officers chased up the matter and Sharp told them she had forgotten to go.

The court heard the Aldershot woman was a single mum of two young children.

Sharp was fined $450.