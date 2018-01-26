Fair dinkum shenanigans at Australia Day celebrations

Tiaro celebrates Australia Day, with a family day in the park, hosted by the Social Club of Tiaro and the Surrounds. - Whatever it takes to cool down - Sandra Whelan plays on the slip and slide.

Tiaro celebrates Australia Day, with a family day in the park, hosted by the Social Club of Tiaro and the Surrounds. - Whatever it takes to cool down - Sandra Whelan plays on the slip and slide. Valerie Horton

Australia Day MC at Tiaro: MC shares some of the game techniques at Aussie Day celebrations in Tiaro

A TRADITION of throwing a cow pat and eating frozen pies brings out the fair dinkum Aussie in the residents of Tiaro and surrounds.

Tiaro Shire's families and friends found their inner Aussie and came out in droves to attend the Tiaro Australia Day Celebration.

Hosted by the Social Club of Tiaro and Surrounds, it was held at the back of the Royal Hotel and Memorial Park.

Tiaro celebrates Australia Day, with a family day in the park, hosted by the Social Club of Tiaro and the Surrounds. - Mr Hal (Simon Hallam) auctioned off the toads. Valerie Horton

Event MC, Bauple resident and school teacher, Simon Hallam, better known as Mr Hal said the day started four years ago.

"My wife and I were looking for somewhere to spend Australia Day, by the afternoon we had founded the SCOTS and organised a great celebration for everyone to share in," he said.

SCOTS current president Gavin Berger said the club organisers three events per year.

"We raise money all year through raffles every Friday night at the Royal Hotel which provides an income to put back into the community," Gavin said.

"The club also receives great support from local businesses."

Gavin said the new addition to this year's event was the water slide and still included the jumping castle and laser tag.

"All the activities were free and the games and competitions are always well supported by visitors to the event."

Tiaro celebrates Australia Day, with a family day in the park, hosted by the Social Club of Tiaro and the Surrounds. - Sarah Stocks. Valerie Horton

Royal Hotel owner Phil Strahan ensured the beer was cold and there was plenty of drinks on standby for those entering the pie and lamington eating competition.

The highlight of the day were the eating comps and the cane toad racing.

People gathered round to watch the mens' competition of eating three par-defrosted meat pies and a hot soft drink and the women's competition of lamington eating with no hands.

Winner of the meat pie comp, Jackson Roberts, 13, said he starved himself before the scoffing down the pies.

Bauple resident Hope Traynor who won both the thong throwing and lamington eating competitions said she told her children to throw the thong like they were grumpy at her and she would throw it like she was grumpy at them.