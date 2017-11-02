Fair Go for Our Kids' first win: $180m pledge

News Corp's Fair Go for Our Kids has already scored its first win of the Qld election campaign.

News Corp's Fair Go for Our Kids has already scored its first win of the Qld election campaign.

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

A RE-ELECTED Labor team will expand a program that has let 420 Queenslanders go back to school.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk promises to spend an extra $180 million to expand the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

The program helps job-seekers retrain which will include helping them finish schooling.

The announcement in Rockhampton this morning comes after this newspaper's Fair Go For Our Kids campaign urged LNP and Labor to increase the number of regional students who finish Year 12.

Training Minister Yvette D'Ath said the program had allowed 420 people go back to school so far.

"We know this program makes a real difference to people's futures and helps them secure long-term employment," she said.

Ms D'Ath said the previous LNP government had cut the program despite an independent report finding an $8 economic return for every $1 spent.

She said the program also helped young people get into traineeships and helped them find long-term jobs.

Earlier this week Labor announced an expansion of a Back to Work program targeting unemployed and young job-seekers in regional areas.

But LNP shadow training minister Jarrod Bleijie criticised Labor's training programs stating apprenticeship numbers had "fallen off a cliff".

"In the past three years, over 60,000 fewer Queenslanders are in some form of apprenticeship or training program," he said.

"The LNP has a plan to boost apprentices by up to 10,000 as part of our broader $100 million youth jobs plan to get Queensland working."

The LNP has told voters their jobs program is designed to create 50,000 jobs over a decade - but would not say where those jobs would be located.

Ms D'Ath said the LNP had committed to cutting programs like Skilling Queenslanders for Work when the program expired. The LNP has been contacted for comment.