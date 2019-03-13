Fair Haven's op shop now open every Thursday

TREASURE TROVE: Fair Haven lifestyle and activities volunteer Merise Bates invites you to come and browse at Le Shoppe which is open every Thursday from 10am to 2pm.

TREASURE TROVE: Fair Haven lifestyle and activities volunteer Merise Bates invites you to come and browse at Le Shoppe which is open every Thursday from 10am to 2pm. Boni Holmes

FAIR Haven is continuing its legacy of helping.

The aged care service's former matron, Dot McDowell, wanted to help so she set up Le Shoppe.

It was believed to be the first independent run op shop to open in Maryborough.

Le Shoppe in Neptune St will open every Thursday from 10am-2pm run by Fair Haven's Lifestyle volunteers. Boni Holmes

Twenty-four years ago Annette and Lyn continued Ms McDowell's legacy and have since then raised more than $100,000.

The pair decided to retire and travel and left some big shoes to fill.

Fair Haven Aged Care Service lifestyle team leader Juliet Henderson said the two were invaluable.

Le Shoppe in Neptune St will open every Thursday from 10am-2pm run by Fair Haven's Lifestyle volunteers. Boni Holmes

"The ladies would take home repairs and wash clothes at home - it didn't just stop at the shop on a Saturday," Ms Henderson said.

"There was always something more to do -and they did it.

"They raised a lot of money for special items that enhanced their lives for the residents like barbecues and outdoor settings."

Mrs Henderson said the shop would now open on Thursdays when volunteers were available.

Fair Haven Aged Care Service lifestyle team leader Juliet Henderson (right) with Fair Haven lifestyle and activities volunteer Merise Bates cut the ribbon to the reopening of Le Shoppe. Boni Holmes

The shop has been rearranged with items being stored to allow for more space and a fresh look.

Flannel sheets and blankets were donated to an animal refuge, and coathangers to the service's laundry, other op shops and craft groups.

"We didn't throw anything out - everything went to another home," Ms Henderson said.

"We will slowly bring out the stored items as needed," Mrs Henderson said.

Le Shoppe will continue to sell new and used clothing and accessories and bric-a-brac.

Mrs Henderson said they had received a few donations before opening last Thursday but most of it was already there.

To donate to the shop phone Juliet Henderson on 4122 5600.

All the monies raised will continue to go the residents to improve their lifestyles.

Le Shoppe, Neptune St, opposite the Maryborough Golf Course, will be open every Thursday from 10am-2pm.