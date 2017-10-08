Fair to celebrate RSL sub branch's 100th anniversary

WELL DONE: Maryborough RSL staff (from left) Stephen Yeates, Trish Brown, Stephen Casey and Siona O'Regan are ready to celebrate 100 years of the sub branch.

A COMMUNITY Fair Day will be held at the Brolga on Sunday to celebrate 100 years of the Maryborough RSL sub branch.

The Maryborough sub branch was formed on October 10, 1917. The Great War had just ended and in Maryborough returned diggers were offered assistance and support by what was then known as the Returned Soldiers Sailors and Airmen Imperial League of Australia.

Branch president George Mellick said it was one of the longest formed sub-branches within Australia.

"In 1917 three army officers and a group of leading gentlemen in the town under the tutelage of a fellow from Brisbane came up to form the first committee of our sub branch," he said.

"One of those remarkable officers was Henry Croker Garde who migrated from Ireland and was a surgeon on the Gallipoli hospital ships. "Not only was he responsible to be our first ever president but he also help established the Maryborough Hospital."

The Maryborough RSL purchased the 170 Bazaar Street building and the club was formed in 1955.

On Anzac Day in 1996 the club moved to the current building bordered by Adelaide and Lennox Streets due to the decision to expand facilities and services. Maryborough RSL were proud to support veterans and returned service members while being a leading community club and social spot.

Today's celebrations will include displays by the fire brigade, ambulance and army with a helicopter flyover during the event.

The Whiskey Mountain Boys and Maryborough RSL Pipe Band will entertain the crowds and there will be free rides for the kids and face painting. There will also be plenty of market stalls and food vendors and the Mary Ann steam train. George said the Maryborough Butchulla dancers will open the event followed by a minute's silence, the Last Post and reciting of the ode.

"The army will arrive around 11.30am with a swoop of two helicopters over the festivities.

"We will be selling memorabilia and all the proceeds will go to our local air-force and navy cadets."

The Maryborough RSL Sub Branch Community Fair Day will be held at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough tomorrow, October 8 from 10am-3pm.

On October 14 there will be a formal dinner in the club to celebrate the anniversary with club state president, members and dignitaries attending and entertainment by the 1st Regiment Royal Australian Artillery Band.