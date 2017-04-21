Fair Work to target Wide Bay including M'boro and Bay

THE Fair Work Ombudsman will target random Wide Bay businesses as part of a new compliance campaign.

Inspectors will audit time and wage records across a variety of industries in Bundaberg, Gympie, Maryborough, Hervey Bay and surrounding areas.

It comes as Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James revealed more than $402,805 was recovered for 220 workers in the Wide Bay region in the last two years.

"The Wide Bay region has a high unemployment rate and a high youth unemployment rate, making workers in the region more vulnerable to exploitation and potentially more willing to accept sub-standard work practices."

Ms James said one of the aims was to ensure employers were aware of their workplace responsibilities.

Inspectors will provide employers with advice and access to resources to help them meet their workplace obligations.

Local employer groups, including councils and business associations, have also been contacted to help promote the campaign.

Employers and employees can go to www.fairwork.gov.au or call the Fair Work Infoline on 13 13 94 for more information.