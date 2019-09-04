Menu
Enjoy a magical day ot at the Fabulous Fairy Fun Fair. Cody Fox
Fairies prepare for apparance in the Bay

Kerrie Alexander
by
4th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
WHAT better way to welcome in spring than with a Fabulous Fairy Fun Fair at the Australiana Cottage Craft and Herb Farm in Takura.  

Children and adults are invited to dress up as their favourite fairy or elf, and enjoy free fairy crafts, treasure hunts, face painting, story telling, bubbles and more.  

Stop by and visit with the farm animals, make your own music or plant a sunflower to take home.  

  • Australiana Cottage Crafts & Herb Farm is at 403 Torbanlea Pialba Rd, Takura.
  • The event will be held from 10am to 4pm.

