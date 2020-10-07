Fairytale ending for Fraser Coast book store

Kate Wallace has been busy renovating the Maryborough Book Exchange for it's official reopening on Monday.

AS SMALL businesses across the region continue to struggle, a one-woman operation has been has been slowly expanding and even managed to save a popular Maryborough store in the process.

Wally’s Book Exchange has more than doubled in size with the addition of a second location, a new staff member and a foray into online sales.

Business owner Kate Wallace said although it had been an unusual year for everyone, she had made it her year for taking chances after more than six years in business.

The book lover has saved the Maryborough Book Exchange from certain closure in July and after weeks of renovations the new-look store will open next week.

Ms Wallace said after 40 years in the same location she couldn’t bear to see the city without a book store.

“When the old store actually closed I just thought there was nothing in Maryborough, no book exchange, no book shop and I felt it would be a real loss for the town and I was attached to this building rather than renting any other shop because it had been here for 40 years,” she said.

She said expanding had been scary and exciting at the same time.

“I am really looking forward to it,” she said.

“This year has been really good, I now have an online shop with some of my slightly rarer books which has been a big learning curve for me because I am not technical at all.

“Now with this I just thought ‘let’s for got it’. It has been a year of just doing things.”

More time at home this year has meant new customers for the book store.

Ms Wallace said the best part of her job was matching people with books she knew they would love.

“Whether they are books I would enjoy or not, I like finding people the right book,” she said.

“I get huge joy when people take a recommendation from me and they come back and say ‘that was brilliant’.”

Wally’s Book Exchange in Maryborough will open on Monday, October 12 at 54 Walker St.

You can also shop at the website here.