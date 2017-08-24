FAIRYTALES: Characters come to life for Book Week

PRINCESSES READING: (from left) Fraser Coast Early Learning manager Sandy Kimmins reading with Margaret Dillon, Aleah Palmer, Aurora Keiley and Harper Rodgers during Children's Book Week.

MARGARET Dillon loves everything about Frozen, right down to the books.

And she could get used to being treated like a princess, even if it's just for a day.

Margaret was one of many kids at Fraser Coast Early Learning who dressed up for their Book Week celebrations, rocking out a colourful dress as Anna from Frozen.

She didn't mind showing off her love of the character to the centre's manager Sandy Kimmins, who said she was delighted to see the kids participating in Children's Book Week.

"We try to embed literature with our service and encourage families to take part in these dress up days,” Ms Kimmins said.

"We provide free books for the kids to take home and read.”

Ms Kimmins said the centre worked closely with Fraser Coast libraries to give children more reading material.

Children's Book Week is held across Queensland from August 19 to 26.

Across the region, schools have dressed up as their favourite book characters.

Ms Kimmins said it was great to see the kids dressing up.

"It helps them explore their imagination and sense of self,” she said.

"I love seeing the kids and families involved, and even even bringing the books they take home.”