Faithful turn out to meet with Labor leader

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a doorstop at Captain Burke Park in Brisbane, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. (AAP Image/Albert Perez) NO ARCHIVING

MARYBOROUGH’S Labor faithful were left cheering on Thursday when Federal ALP leader Anthony Albanese dropped into town as part of his flying visit through Queensland.

Meeting the devoted group at Portside Cafe and Restaurant in Wharf St, he said he had loved visiting the Sunshine State.

He said despite the idea that Queensland had something against Labor, the party had been in State Government for 20 of the past 25 years.

“You have Labor mayors that we’ve met with throughout our visit here, you hold seats in the Queensland parliament here and there's no reason why you shouldn’t hold seats like this in the federal parliament.”

Mr Albanese also took a swipe at his former adversary, former deputy prime minister and member for Wide Bay Warren Truss over the Bruce Highway.

“Just south of here, Cooroy to Curra, you had a National Party member for Wide Bay who happened to be the transport minister, who described it as the worst road in Australia,” he said.

“If only he could have done something about it.”

“But that’s what we had from the former government, it took a Labor government to commence that project, the first section of which was promised, funded, built and opened while I was the minister.”

Mr Albanese also mentioned the Federal Government’s rail policy to put Australian jobs first, which will be taken to the next election.

He said there was another view of Queensland – that somehow it was just about one issue, coal.

“Today we were looking at Gladstone, the enormous opportunity that's there at the aluminium refinery.

“We had a great visit – they’re looking at renewables that will power the site there and allow it to expand to full capacity.

“There are so many opportunities here in high value manufacturing.

“Why is it that we’re not producing solar panels and wind turbines here in Australia?



“Why is it that we’re not taking the high value minerals including rare earths and manufacturing here as well?”