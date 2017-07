Police are investigating after a counterfeit note was found in the Bay.

A COUNTERFEIT $100 note has found in Hervey Bay after staff at Torquay Post Office accepted the cash but later identified it as a fake.

The staff at the business notified police.

The incident happened on July 13.

A police spokesman said fake notes generally appeared to be a different colour than usual and felt different to typical bank notes.

Police are investigating.