Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Professor Dianne Jolley, who is accused of sending threatening letters to herself, will be released from prison almost two weeks since her second arrest.
Professor Dianne Jolley, who is accused of sending threatening letters to herself, will be released from prison almost two weeks since her second arrest.
Crime

’Fake death threat’ professor released from prison

by Luke Costin, AAP
21st Jan 2020 5:43 PM

A Sydney professor accused of sending threatening letters to herself will be released from prison almost two weeks since her second arrest.

Professor Dianne Jolley, the dean of science at the University of Technology Sydney, was arrested in November for allegedly sending fake threats to herself after the university planned to cancel a Chinese medicine course.

She was arrested again on January 8 at her Woolooware home after allegedly sending nine more letters.

Jolley is fighting the charges, her lawyer told reporters on Tuesday.

Central Local Court magistrate Clare Farnan cast the case against the academic as "not overwhelming" and said it was not "absolutely inevitable" Jolley would be jailed if convicted.

She rejected the police contention that Jolley shouldn't be released on bail as she could endanger public safety by carrying out the biological hazard attacks threatened in the letters.

"There's nothing whatsoever in your case (to) support that. It's speculative," Ms Farnan said.

As part of Jolley's seven bail conditions, the academic will be unable to mail anything except through her legal representatives and must not enter UTS premises or contact the university's staff.

bail court crime death threats professor dianne jolley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man backhands stepdaughter over clothing choice

        premium_icon Man backhands stepdaughter over clothing choice

        News Maryborough magistrate slams Glenwood stepfather, saying his most important role is being a parent

        RSL general manager case adjourned

        premium_icon RSL general manager case adjourned

        News Around 10 former servicemen donned their medals and protested against the alleged...

        Why thousands are flocking to an old M’boro bank building

        premium_icon Why thousands are flocking to an old M’boro bank building

        News Literary magic started within its walls and can still be felt today

        Difficult decision made in search for missing Dysart man

        premium_icon Difficult decision made in search for missing Dysart man

        News Search for Gary Flowers around the Keppel Islands ends.