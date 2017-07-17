Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

VICKI Muller never got to meet her grandfather or great uncle who both died in tragic mining accidents, but seeing their names unveiled on a special plaque brought her and her family a sense of closure.

Her grandfather James Wood died in 1948, and great uncle William Wood's life ended three years later.

"It really took my auntie June back - she was just 10 when her father died," Ms Muller said.

"We got a bit teary. It's nice to know they've been recognised and not just forgotten."

She travelled from Wondai to be at the unveiling of the plaque at Burrum Coalfest.

Thousands attended the weekend-long event in Howard celebrating the area's history, which kicked off with the traditional parade.

In 1863, Maryborough brothers Robert and John Miller discovered coal on the banks of Burrum River while setting up a timber mill.

A mine was quickly established.