HONOURING FALLEN: Tragic reason inspector remembers first day

Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Tony Clowes speaking to the crowd of about 100 people. Jessica Lamb

THREE decades ago, while responding to a domestic disturbance in Wynnum West, Plain Clothes Constable Brett Handran of the Juvenile Aid Bureau was killed in the line of duty.

It was the same day Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Tony Clowes started his first day at the police academy.

It's a memory seared into his mind and he shared today while honouring fallen police officers in Hervey Bay Uniting Church.

Const Handran was one of the 147 fallen Queensland Police Service officers memorialised during the 30-year anniversary of National Police Remembrance Day.

Commemoration ceremonies were held across Australia and the South West Pacific Region. Joined by members of the community, emergency services personnel and past and present police officers, Insp Clowes outlined the uncertainty police faced every day while doing their jobs.

"Police officers come to work, put their shirts on every day and put their lives on the line," he said.

"They would not be able to do that without the support of their families, friends and community around them who also suffer when tragedy does occur.

"The oath to protect and serve, the oath itself is critical and it is seen as a burden. It's where you put the community ahead of yourself, you put the public safety of others ahead of your own well-being. We serve the community and promote public safety and at the end of every shift, we can be satisfied we have done some good in the world."

Donations collected at the Torquay event will go towards two charities - Queensland Police Legacy and Community Supporting Police.