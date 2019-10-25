Menu
Remy Gardner comes crashing down in Moto2 action at Phillip Island.
Motor Sports

Falls galore as Vinales continues island romance

by Ian Royall
25th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
LAST year's Australian MotoGP winner Maverick Vinales made light of the morning rain to top the timesheets in the opening practice session at Phillip Island.

The Spaniard piloted his factory Yamaha in slippery and windy conditions on Friday morning to a time of 1 min 38.957, just 0.147 sec ahead of Aussie Ducati rider Jack Miller who again showed his wet-track talents.

World champion Marc Marquez on the Honda was third fastest then Valentino Rossi (Yamaha).

Rookie of the Year Fabio Quartararo crashed heavily at turn 6 late in the session and was carried off the track on a stretcher.

The Frenchman appeared to have injured his left foot which was caught under the Petronas Yamaha as it slid off circuit.

Countryman Johann Zarco had better luck at the island, enjoying his first ride on the LCR Honda, and completing a solid hitout in 13th place.

In Moto2, Aussie Remy Gardner crashed late in the practice session., his bike cartwheeling into the gravel.

Gardner walked away but was taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

He had been quickest early in the session, and finished up in 11th position, 1.9 seconds behind the quickest rider Jorge Martin.

Australia’s Remy Gardner loses control during Moto2 practice.
Moto2 rider Remy Gardner crashes into the gravel.
Remy Gardner hits the asphalt.
