‘Falls well short’: Minister demands independent fire review

Photos of the fire burning on Fraser Island.

THE delay in bringing in Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to take command of the Fraser Island fire should form a key part of an independent investigation.

That is the view of LNP Shadow Minister Fire and Emergency Services Dale Last, who said there were serious questions the State Government needed to answer.

"The Premier's announcement today that the Inspector General will conduct a review into the fires falls well short of the mark," Mr Last said.

"There must be a transparent process outside the influence of government.

"This has been very poorly managed from the start and multiple government departments must be held to account.

"Business operators, residents and tourists are rightfully angry with the government's slow response and they deserve answers not excuses.

"Tourism has copped a hammering in 2020 and these devastating fires have caused more financial pain just weeks out from the busy Christmas holiday period.

"Fraser Island is a Queensland icon that has been badly let down by a Labor government who've failed to plan for fire scenarios like the one currently unfolding.

"I want to thank the fire crews who are working tirelessly to salvage as much of Fraser Island as they can."

Mr Last said the issues that needed to be investigated included the delay by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service in engaging QFES.

The currency and appropriateness of Fire Management plan for Fraser Island including controlled burns, the construction and maintenance of firebreaks and fire trails were other issues that needed investigating, he said.