Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maddison Brown appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.
Maddison Brown appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.
News

False number plates put the brakes on unlicensed driver

Stuart Fast
15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Removing number plates, driving on false number plates and unlicensed driving have landed a woman in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Maddison Brown pleaded guilty to the charges of unlicensed driving, operating a vehicle during a number plate confiscation period, removing a number plate confiscation notice and driving on false number plates.

Police Prosecutor Kim Harwood said police were conducting patrols along East Deep Creek Road on March 3 where they noticed a vehicle with irregularities between the registered vehicle details and the model of the car.

She said Ms Brown was the driver of the vehicle and acknowledged she was unlicensed, she further admitted the vehicle she was driving had been subject to an immobilisation order since January.

“The defendant removed the immobilisation sticker as to go unnoticed by police … further, the number plate had been taken from a Holden Captiva wagon and the registration had been cancelled,” Sergeant Harwood said.

Ms Brown made admissions the number plate was from another vehicle.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Ms Brown’s early plea of guilty and noted her co-operation with police when caught.

Magistrate Guttridge imposed one fine for all offences and convicting and fining her $800.

She was further disqualified from driving for six months.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

        Premium Content WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

        News The video showed a four-wheel drive being driven erratically on Fraser Island

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        ANZAC DAY 2021: How to pay your respects at Hervey Bay

        Premium Content ANZAC DAY 2021: How to pay your respects at Hervey Bay

        News Last year’s plans for a traditional ANZAC Day were cut back but this year things...

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘It’s about the music’: Human Nature headed to Maryborough

        Premium Content ‘It’s about the music’: Human Nature headed to Maryborough

        News The much-loved Australian group is set to perform at the Brolga Theatre

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Premium Content Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Health Statewide audit recommended into fit testing of Qld nurses’ masks

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:02 AM