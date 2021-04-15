False number plates put the brakes on unlicensed driver

Removing number plates, driving on false number plates and unlicensed driving have landed a woman in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Maddison Brown pleaded guilty to the charges of unlicensed driving, operating a vehicle during a number plate confiscation period, removing a number plate confiscation notice and driving on false number plates.

Police Prosecutor Kim Harwood said police were conducting patrols along East Deep Creek Road on March 3 where they noticed a vehicle with irregularities between the registered vehicle details and the model of the car.

She said Ms Brown was the driver of the vehicle and acknowledged she was unlicensed, she further admitted the vehicle she was driving had been subject to an immobilisation order since January.

“The defendant removed the immobilisation sticker as to go unnoticed by police … further, the number plate had been taken from a Holden Captiva wagon and the registration had been cancelled,” Sergeant Harwood said.

Ms Brown made admissions the number plate was from another vehicle.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Ms Brown’s early plea of guilty and noted her co-operation with police when caught.

Magistrate Guttridge imposed one fine for all offences and convicting and fining her $800.

She was further disqualified from driving for six months.