Famed Phantom of the Opera soprano headed to Fraser Coast

SHE'S best known for her incredible performance in The Phantom of the Opera.

And now Marina Prior, along with fellow star David Hobson, is coming to Maryborough to perform beloved classics from musical theatre.

The two will bring their show, The 2 Of Us, Up Close and Personal, to the Brolga Theatre on May 18.

Accompanied by renowned pianist David Cameron, the event will feature a two hour intimate performance featuring classics from the Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, West Side Story and La Boheme, to name just a few, as well as favourites from their award-winning albums.

"It's great that we have the opportunity to take the show to the people, in areas around the country, that we may not have otherwise been able to get to with some of the bigger productions we perform in," Ms Prior said.

Mr Hobson agreed, saying it was a great chance to connect with audiences.

"With the Up Close and Personal show, its like you're in our living room and we're in yours, singing both yours and our favourite songs with a few funny career stories thrown in," he said.

Mr Hobson is one of Australia's best known operatic tenors and musical theatre performers, while Ms Prior is regarded as Australia's leading lady of musical theatre.

Well known for her Carols by Candlelight performances, Marina Prior was honoured with an induction into Australia's 100 Entertainers of the Century in 2006.