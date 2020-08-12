Menu
FRASER COAST VOTES: One Nation's Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham.
Politics

Familiar face enters election race for Hervey Bay

Christian Berechree
12th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
A FAMILIAR face has thrown his hat in the ring for the seat of Hervey Bay.

Damian Huxham will run as a One Nation candidate in the October election.

The seat is very much up for grabs, with long-time LNP representative Ted Sorensen retiring at the election.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington last week announced Steve Coleman was the LNP's pick to replace Mr Sorensen.

Mr Huxham is familiar to Fraser Coast voters.

He previously contested Hervey Bay in 2017, taking 25.2 per cent of the vote.

Mr Huxham then set his sights on Canberra, running for One Nation in last year's Federal Election.

He took 14.8 per cent of the vote in the seat of Hinkler.

The Chronicle has contacted Mr Huxham for further comment.

