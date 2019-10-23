Familiar face enters Fraser Coast council race

Maryborough Walk of Acheivers - Ian and Phil Truscott with their plaque.

FORMER councillor Phil Truscott has announced a bid to return to his old patch.

Mr Truscott revealed yesterday he would run for Division 2 at the next Fraser Coast Regional Council election in March.

This comes after Mr Truscott ran for Division 10 in the July 2018 by-election.

He was defeated in the 2016 Local Government election by incumbent Division 2 councillor Anne Maddern by about 82 votes.

At the time, Mr Truscott had served one term representing Division 2 and said highlights included growing art and culture throughout the Fraser Coast and infrastructure spend in his division.

Mr Truscott lives in Division 2 and said he would run again with decades of experience in the financial and business worlds under his belt.

He is the uncle of current Division 3 councillor Paul Truscott and said his family had "been in business in this area for almost a century".

"Honesty, transparency and being a person who tells it like it is, is what is required to represent the people of the Fraser Coast," he said.

"I believe I am that person for Division 2.

"It was an honour representing my division previously and I believe I can bring fresh eyes back to the table in taking the region forward and representing the residents and region

again."

Mr Truscott thanked Cr Maddern, who announced she would not recontest her seat in the coming election.

"The region is on a roll now and I believe I have the required skills and passion to represent the division and region into the future," Mr Truscott said.