Maryborough real estate agent Rachel Ellis is branching out on her own.
Familiar face launches new agency

Carlie Walker
12th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
A MARYBOROUGH real estate agent is branching out on her own, with Rachel Ellis starting up a RE/MAX agency.

Before launching her own agency, she had four years of experience with RE/MAX, starting as a property manager seven years ago.

Ms Ellis worked in different roles at the business from sales to marketing, before deciding to open her own agency.

Speaking to realestastebusiness.com.au, she said Maryborough offered something special.

“The city still has its heritage, but it is growing, changing, moving forward and I want to be part of it, building a team that shares my values, my passion for real estate and my commitment to this community.”

Her goal is to give her customers the ultimate real estate experience.

She purchased the independent REM agency in Gympie Rd, Tinana, and has completely refurbished the site.

RE/MAX Australia managing director Joel Davoren welcomed her as a new owner.

“Rachel is a talented sales agent with strong leadership qualities and business acumen who will build a productive team that is clearly focused on its customers.”

