Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Charles Alfred Pawney was arrested and charged overnight with 16 offences including kidnapping for ransom and torture.
Charles Alfred Pawney was arrested and charged overnight with 16 offences including kidnapping for ransom and torture.
News

Families brawl over kidnapping, torture allegations

Jessica Lamb
by
16th Jul 2019 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRAWL has broken out at the Hervey Bay Courthouse between supporters of a man charged over a violent abduction and his alleged victim's family.

Charles Alfred Pawney, 21, was arrested overnight and charged with 16 offences including kidnapping for ransom, torture, deprivation of liberty, unlawful possession controlled drugs, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in company, break and enter and wilful damage.

This is after the 21-year-old and another man allegedly forced their way into a home on Boat Harbour Drive, abducted two of the men inside and took them to a remote location.

Officer in Charge of Maryborough Criminal Investigations Branch Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said police will allege that during the course of the kidnapping one of the accused has called a family member of one of the victims and demanded a sum of money.

Police will also allege one of the men was able to escape and flag down a passing police car.

Mr Pawney did not apply for bail on Tuesday morning.

His case was adjourned to September 5.

As Mr Pawney was led away by police officers, a supporter yelled across the room "see ya mate" only to be reprimanded by police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards.

In response the man said "That's why I came to court for".

While exiting the court house, a fight between Mr Pawney's supporters and the family of one of the alleged victims broke out.

The mother of one of the alleged victims could be heard shouting "that was my son he (allegedly) tried to kill".

During the scuffle which involved about eight people, a security guard was drenched in a drink and a female arrested by police.

The co-accused in the abduction case, a 21-year-old man from Holland Park, was also due to fact court in Brisbane on Tuesday.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    OPINION: Gambling industry a protected species

    premium_icon OPINION: Gambling industry a protected species

    Opinion Families face crippling debt while the gambling juggernaut continues to grow and new clubs open

    • 16th Jul 2019 12:27 PM
    Fraser Coast anglers targeted in fishing compliance blitz

    premium_icon Fraser Coast anglers targeted in fishing compliance blitz

    News The Fraser Coast was part of the region of that was targeted.

    RATES CHANGE: Thousands on Fraser Coast to get cash boost

    premium_icon RATES CHANGE: Thousands on Fraser Coast to get cash boost

    News Thousands of Fraser Coast people are set to benefit from the change.

    Celebrate Christmas early at Lions Club tombola

    Celebrate Christmas early at Lions Club tombola

    Whats On There will be 300 prizes on offer.