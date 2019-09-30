Families come to play and stay at the Joeys mini world cup

SPORTS HOLIDAY: Football Visitors Front (L) 9yo Charlie, 7yo Bailey and 10yo Lachlan Clarkson, 10yo Jonson and 8yo Payton Windolf. Back (L) Michael Clarkson, Peta, Murray and 13yo Indiana Windolf.

THE Joeys mini world cup is more than a junior sporting tournament to the Fraser Coast region.

By attracting visitors from around the State, it provides an opportunity for families to holiday before or during the week-long event.

Peta Windolf and her family are returning to Hervey Bay and the Joeys mini world cup for the second year.

"We came last year as my son Jonson played in the tournament and enjoyed the atmosphere of Hervey Bay,” she said

The Gatton residents returned earlier this year to have a holiday before the tournament begins.

"Jonson is in the under-10 tournament which begins Wednesday so we took the opportunity to have a holiday beforehand,” she said.

Peta and her family spend most of their time alternating between the beach and the Bay Apartment pool during their break.

"Hervey Bay has great beaches, great weather and we enjoy exploring the shops and cafes,” Peta said.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard understands the benefits sports tourism delivers to the Fraser Coast region.

"It is another great sporting event that attracts visitors to our region,” he said.

"Families attending sporting events get out and have a look around, contributing to our economy.”

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons revealed estimates the carnival will provide $1million to 1.5million to the Fraser Coast economy.

"The tournament brings over 1000 people to the region for the week,” Mr Simons said.

The Joeys mini world cup started last night and continues until Friday.