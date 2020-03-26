Families devastated as funerals reduced to 10 people

Only 10 people can attend a funeral under new regulations.

FAMILIES have been left devastated by the Federal Government’s decision to limit funerals to just 10 people in the latest regulations aimed at beating the spread of the coronavirus.

Jim Kirk from Maryborough’s J Kirk and Sons funeral directors said people had been calling and asking about the new rules surrounding funerals and the team had been offering advice in very difficult circumstances.

“People are very concerned,” he said.

“How do you tell relatives they can’t attend the funeral of their mother or father?

“They want to come to the funeral, it’s quite natural.

“Sometimes it’s the only chance they have to say goodbye.”

Mr Kirk said the funeral was recorded for those who could not be there, but acknowledged that was a poor substitute.

“We record the service, but that’s like second-hand,” he said.

“We feel for them too.”