Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GETTING NUTTY: Miss Hannah Lou Lou presented her cupcakes on roller skates at this year's Bauple Nut Bash, an annual event in the Fraser Coast's hinterlands.
GETTING NUTTY: Miss Hannah Lou Lou presented her cupcakes on roller skates at this year's Bauple Nut Bash, an annual event in the Fraser Coast's hinterlands. Cody Fox
News

Families still going nuts for Bauple's proud traditions

8th Sep 2019 3:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT started as a nut-cracking competition in the Fraser Coast's hinterlands has evolved into one of Bauple's most popular annual events.

It's become so well-known in the region, Bauple Recreation Ground Association president Debbie Brischke says people from Hervey Bay come just to watch the fireworks at the annual Bauple Nut Bash.

Crowds lined the recreation grounds for the Saturday bonanza as residents and visitors alike tried their luck at crushing the iconic Bauple Nut.

A pin-up competition was also held.

The community got behind the event by volunteering at stalls, cooking good food, manning the licensed bar and selling raffles.

Ms Brischke said the town was on the "up and up” and there were green shoots emerging in the community.

"Considering it was such a hot, dry and windy day, it was very successful,” Ms Brischke said. "There was a bit of a worry with the fireworks but we were given the all-clear at the end.

"All the money helps ensure we keep it running for another year and makes sure Bauple is still a place for families to visit.”

bauple bauple nut bash fccommunity fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Parents betray daughter raped by her brother while sleeping

    premium_icon Parents betray daughter raped by her brother while sleeping

    Crime As they wait for a jury to deliver its verdict, the parents of a teen rape victim laughed, talked and cried with the man who violated their daughter

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    POLICE PROBE: Timber boat stolen from Tin Can Bay

    premium_icon POLICE PROBE: Timber boat stolen from Tin Can Bay

    News Unknown persons removed the boat earlier this week

    Riverside leads the way with careers pilot program

    premium_icon Riverside leads the way with careers pilot program

    News Students are getting their first taste of real-world experience