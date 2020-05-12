Menu
Maryborough Correctional Centre – The high security unit.
Families to be beamed into prisons for virtual visits

12th May 2020
FAMILY and friends of prisoners serving time at Maryborough Correctional Centre will soon be able to arrange virtual visits.

All face-to-face visits at Queensland prisons were suspended in March to reduce the risk of COVID-19 entering the state’s correctional centres.

A pilot program was launched at Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre about a month ago and is now being rolled out across Queensland.

The service is not yet available at the Maryborough Correctional Centre but it is expected to be by next week.

Prisoners will be given access to computer terminals and they can speak via video link to their family and friends while unable to receive visitors in person.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said the system was introduced because the department acknowledged the importance of visits to a prisoner’s rehabilitation and mental wellbeing.

“Many prisoners and their loved ones became anxious when face-to-face visits were suspended,” he said.

All virtual visits will be monitored by officers as per normal procedures.

Approved personal visitors wanting to arrange virtual personal visits can call the Maryborough Correctional Centre on 07 4123 7600.

