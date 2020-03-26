Menu
Staying alive – Owner of Homewares From Everywhere Trevor Bruckner with family (L) Jan Bruckner, Monique Pascoe, Luke Pascoe and Trent Bruckner. Photo: Cody Fox
Family business fights on among tighter restrictions

Stuart Fast
26th Mar 2020 5:45 AM
CAFES and family businesses are feeling the pain of the Federal Government’s latest restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

One such business is Homewares From Everywhere, a family-run cafe on Gayndah Rd, just outside Maryborough.

Employee Luke Pascoe said the restrictions had a big impact as the dine-in part of the business had taken a massive hit.

Mr Pascoe said he had been doorknocking in Maryborough to create demand for his store.

He said the store had started to sell some groceries and other essentials like bread from a small stall to lure customers off the road.

Mr Pascoe said the family business could not wait months for government assistance as the drastic effects of the crisis were being felt right now.

He was optimistic that hosting some market vendors on Thursday morning in lieu of the cancelled Maryborough markets would provide business for his family’s store and for vendors burdened by the restrictions.

He said the business would continue to offer something to the local community and “locals support locals”.

