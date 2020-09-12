Family carnival fun back in town despite no show

AFTER missing out on the joy of the Fraser Coast Show because of COVID-19, some family fun is still on the cards.

From September 18 to 20, Funtime Amusement's Family Carnival is headed to Maryborough Showground.

The event will bring all the fun of sideshow alley to the region, with dodgem cars, the Wild Octopus, a mega slide, a maze, a jumping castle and much more for families to do and see.

Food and drinks will also be available at the event.

It is a COVID-safe event and details will be collected before entry is allowed.

Opening hours will be between 5pm and 9pm on September 18, 10am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm on September 19 and 11am to 3pm on September 20.

Unlimited armbands will cost $30 and single tickets will also be available.

To book tickets, click here.