Police are reviewing CCTV footage after an alleged attempted mugging.
Crime

Family chase knife-wielding mugger

by Marcel Baum
5th Nov 2019 9:16 AM
A YOUNG woman has had a lucky escape after an alleged attempted mugging which involved a family member of the victim chasing after a man armed with a knife.

Police were called to Astley Prd in North Lakes yesterday evening after reports of a male person with a knife being chased by a family member of an alleged victim.

A QPS spokesman said an unknown man approached a 19-year-old woman between 6.15-6.30pm near Hilltop Shopping Centre on Astley Pde and grabbed her phone.

"There was a tug of war between the two during which the man lashed out and pushed the woman in the chest," the QPS spokesman said.

"The victim yelled, managed to pull away and ran off."

A family member of the alleged victim later saw the alleged offender at Hilltop Shopping Centre and gave chase, during which the alleged offender was observed with a knife.

The alleged offender, described as 18-20 years old, caucasian, skinny and wearing a grey hoodie, fled before police arrived.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage with investigations continuing.

