Family comes before FFA Cup for Sunbury's Howlett

Anthony Mollee (7) heads the ball towards the goal. Sunbury v United Park Eagles (UPE) at Maryborough Cricket Club. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: If the Sunbury Blues win round six of the FFA Cup on Saturday night they will have done it without their coach.

The Maryborough team travel to Rockhampton today to play Bluebirds United on Saturday night.

Coach Andrew Howlett will be on family duties supporting his daughter at a football carnival in Brisbane.

The FFA Cup clash was originally set down for last weekend but Central Queensland had not played their final causing the match to be put back a week.

"I would love to be there with the boys but family comes first,” Howlett said.

The Sunbury players will have plenty of leadership and guidance as David Chapman, Justin and Josh Linwood fill in for Howlett.

Bluebirds United won through to the next round of the FFA Cup after defeating Cap Coast 2-1 in the Central Queensland final.

Howlett is under no illusion that it will be a tough hit-out for his team after watching some clips of Bluebirds United in action.

"They are very fast and a physical team and we will have to be at our best,” Howlett said.

Before Howlett travelled to Brisbane he outlined the match plan to the team and told them he believed they would be successful.

"We have to beat them to the ball and play to our structure,” he said.

"Our defence has been working very well this season and they will have to continue that on Saturday night.”

Howlett knows that if his team sticks to the structure that has been successful for them this season, they will go very close to a win.

"If we do what we do well, it will give our forwards and in particular Anthony Mollee opportunities to find the back of the net,” he said.

The winner of the round five match will progress to play the winner of the Mackay leg of the FFA Cup.

The match kicks off at 6pm at Webber Park Rockhampton.

