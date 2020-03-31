Menu
Hervey Bay Seagulls President Gry Togo.
Rugby League

FAMILY COMES FIRST: Priority for Seagulls president

BRENDAN BOWERS
31st Mar 2020 12:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: For Hervey Bay Seagulls president Gry Togo, keeping members updated on what is happening in relation to rugby league is needed but not the priority.

"Everyone's focus needs to be on family first at this time," he said.

Togo understands the need for the football family to stay connected but it is a secondary consideration.

"Information is pretty scarce at the moment but when we receive any update we pass it directly on to our members via our Facebook page," he said.

Togo however understands the role league plays in the community and people's lives and for some it is one of the only things that keeps them going.

"We are aware that in times like this mental health is important and we have been posting information on our Facebook page hoping to assist members if they need it."

He is urging anyone who is struggling to reach out.

His final message to club members and the community is to follow the social distancing guideline and to stay safe.

If you are aware of any sporting clubs doing great work for the community during the pandemic, the Chronicle would like to hear from you. Drop us a line at Fraser Coast.Sport@frasercoast chronicle.com.au.

        CLOSED: Council shuts customer service counters

        Coast youth groups turn to phones, social media to support kids

        MENTAL HEALTH: Now is the time to be a true mate

        Principal angered by brazen theft at school

