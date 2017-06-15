FAMILY CURSE: Son of wife killer jailed for choking partner

WHEN his mother was gunned down by his father, Xaen Lock had the chance to break the cycle of domestic violence in his family.



Instead, he repeated history, tormenting the woman in his life, choking her and threatening her with an axe.



Lock's family first made headlines when his mother, Maryborough woman Karina Lock, was shot dead by her estranged husband Steven outside a Gold Coast McDonald's in September, 2015.



Steven Lock then turned the gun on himself and later died in hospital.



The Chronicle can reveal the deceased couple's 28-year-old son recently appeared in Maryborough District Court for attacking his partner during an argument at their home last December.



Lock pleaded guilty to choking in a domestic setting, common assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.



According to court documents, Lock and the woman had been in a relationship for two months and were living together when the argument took place.



The woman received a phone call from a private number, which upset Lock.



He followed her and repeatedly asked who had called.



A verbal argument ensued before Lock grabbed the woman around the neck and pushed her against a cupboard.



Court documents reveal the woman managed to kick Lock and free herself.



She locked him out of the house but he broke open the back door, walked toward her and hit her in the head.



The woman was told that if she tried to drive her car away, Lock would "smash it" with his axe.



She fled their home and hid at a property three blocks away.



Police failed to locate an axe at the couple's home seized a crossbow and baton.



Lock was taken to Maryborough Hospital with self-inflicted injuries.



Due to his mental state, the police could not conduct an interview at the time.

Another search of Lock's home in January uncovered a water pipe, a dry marijuana plant and three cannabis plants measuring between 20-30cm in height.

The Chronicle understands Lock's legal team told the court Christmas was a difficult time of year for him because of the loss of his parents.



Lock was sentenced to two years in jail. He will be eligible for parole on January 27 next year.

Do you need help? Woman can contact DV Connect on 1800 811 811, while men can call 1800 600 636.





