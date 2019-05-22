Family devastated after bullying drove man to take his life

EMBRACE: Lloyd Copper took his life recently and his family standing together to remember the good times. Mary Copper, Lorna Jansen, Barbara Copper, Uncle Cliff and Tiffany Sullivan.

THE last words Lloyd Copper shared with his loved ones truly captured the kindness of his soul.

"I wonder if any of my actions for gay rights actually helped?" he wrote.

The disco-loving, free-spirited and proud gay man always put others above himself. Tragically, this meant Lloyd believed his life came last.

Lloyd lost his battle with mental illness last Thursday. He was 34.

Lloyd Copper recently lost his battle with mental illness. Contributed

The University of the Sunshine Coast journalism student left behind his loving mum and three sisters, who were shattered by his death.

His mother, Barbara Copper, said they would never be the same as a family without him.

"We're just getting through it together but he's just left a gap in our family that won't ever be filled," she said.

"We know that now he's not in pain like he was, so we have to be not selfish in this moment. But we never wanted to let him go."

Despite Lloyd's ability to make everyone in a room laugh, his sister, Mary Copper, said the pain he suffered as a teen never left his heart.

"He was bullied pretty harshly in high school for being gay to the point where his mental health started going downhill, and never really picked back up again," she said.

"We're so vulnerable when we're teenagers and it basically just got drilled into him that being gay was wrong and different.

"His mental health issues were something that we were all sort of aware of, we knew he was unhappy for some time, but I just didn't realise how much it would hurt to lose him."

Although her older brother was never ashamed of his sexuality, Mary said the bullying he endured ultimately led to his death.

"Being gay was so hard for him because he was fighting a one man battle against a society that told him it was wrong.

"I feel so sad and angry at society for putting him in that box and treating him like they did," she said.

Lloyd Copper and his mother Barbara Copper. Contributed

Mary said support services were scarce for those in the LGBTQI+ community.

"I think it's slowly changing now, but he grew up in a time where it wasn't a thought that a gay man would have a family or be a respectable part of the community.

"When we were young, the only place for gay people were things to do with drinking, because it was such a representation of what society saw us as.

"There was no community for us. There's a few things available now, but it's really hard to access," she said.

Through all the agony he suffered, Lloyd was an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQI+ community, particularly for those overseas with extremely limited rights.

This, above all, is what Lloyd's family will cherish most about his memory.

"He was so burdened by homophobia but rather than just putting all of his energy into making his life better, he always just could see the pain in other people and wanted to help them," Mary said.

"It was hard not to love Lloyd."

In lieu of flowers or cards, Lloyd's family asked the community to direct their funds to Rainbow Railroad, a charity that helps LGBTQI+ individuals escape violence and persecution in their home countries.

Head to Rainbow Railroad - A Tribute To Lloyd on Facebook to donate to the cause.

If you or a loved one need support call Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636.