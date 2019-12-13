Menu
Kenneth Thompson, who was killed in a motorcycle crash, has been remembered as a “good, kind and caring” father.
News

Family devastated after ‘caring’ dad killed in crash

by PATRICK BILLINGS
13th Dec 2019 8:30 PM
A MAN killed in a motorcycle crash in has been remembered as a "good, kind and caring" father.

Kenneth Thompson, 35, died when he collided with a four-wheel drive on Peary Road at Northgate about 5pm on Wednesday.

Just before the crash, police had attempted to intercept the Wakerley resident but he did not stop.

Cousin Emma Alameddine said the death had devastated family and friends.

"My beautiful cousin Kenneth your light was taken too soon but we will always have a piece of you in your beautiful boy," she told The Courier-Mail.

"My heart bleeds for him to now grow up without a father.

"He was a good, kind and caring person to have ever known - fly high Kenneth, you're among the angels now."

 

Cousins Emma Alameddine and Kenneth Thompson when they were children.
Friend Keriana Roberts said Mr Thompson was "one of a kind".

"Your happy outgoing personality always tried to make others smile even in the darkest time," she said.

"You've left many people wondering why it had to be you.

"But in return we know you're now partying hard on those pearly white clouds and watching over us till we meet again."

The driver and sole occupant of the 4WD, a 60-year-old woman from Wavell Heights, was not injured in the crash.

Police said they were not pursuing the motorcyclist at the time.

The Forensic Crash Unit and Ethical Standards Command are investigating.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or motorists with relevant dashcam vision to contact them on 131 444.

