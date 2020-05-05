Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY FISHING: (L) Chelsea Cash, Melanie Cash, Madison Cash, Mandi Ryan, Bailey Smith and Lachie Ryan after a day fishing at Maaroom. Photo: Stuart Fast
FAMILY FISHING: (L) Chelsea Cash, Melanie Cash, Madison Cash, Mandi Ryan, Bailey Smith and Lachie Ryan after a day fishing at Maaroom. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Family enjoying freedom fishing fun

Stuart Fast
5th May 2020 5:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS restrictions were loosened in Queensland on Saturday and families can travel for some much-needed outdoor fun.

Melanie Cash said yesterday was her first opportunity to take her Maryborough family for a beach fishing trip to the Maaroom foreshore and get out of the house.

She said she chose the location because it was within the allowed 50km distance for travelling during the crisis.

The family’s goal for the trip was to simply get outside and cast a fishing line as Ms Cash said they were getting a bit house crazy during isolation.

She planned the outing to coincide with low tide so that her children could play in the sand or in the water.

However she was cautious about the loosening of restrictions.

Ms Cash said the restrictions should be eased back slowly as Queensland enters the winter flu season as she did not want her children infected.

Restrictions may have been loosened but Queenslanders are still being asked to practice social distancing and outings are limited to members of the same family or an individual and one friend.

All other rules, including gatherings and limits on visitors, remain in place during this time.

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast maaroom
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News ONE of the most loved things for many people about the daily newspaper experience is doing the crosswords and puzzles. Now you can do them on our website.

        Pastry chef job available in paradise

        premium_icon Pastry chef job available in paradise

        News The role is ideal for anyone who loves the industry and has some experience baking...

        M’boro MP praises essential workers on Labour Day

        premium_icon M’boro MP praises essential workers on Labour Day

        News ‘It’s a very important day for me’

        MEGA MAKEOVER: Historic hotel to be restored to former glory

        premium_icon MEGA MAKEOVER: Historic hotel to be restored to former glory

        News One of the region's most historic hotels is in for a mega makeover