Family enjoying freedom fishing fun

CORONAVIRUS restrictions were loosened in Queensland on Saturday and families can travel for some much-needed outdoor fun.

Melanie Cash said yesterday was her first opportunity to take her Maryborough family for a beach fishing trip to the Maaroom foreshore and get out of the house.

She said she chose the location because it was within the allowed 50km distance for travelling during the crisis.

The family’s goal for the trip was to simply get outside and cast a fishing line as Ms Cash said they were getting a bit house crazy during isolation.

She planned the outing to coincide with low tide so that her children could play in the sand or in the water.

However she was cautious about the loosening of restrictions.

Ms Cash said the restrictions should be eased back slowly as Queensland enters the winter flu season as she did not want her children infected.

Restrictions may have been loosened but Queenslanders are still being asked to practice social distancing and outings are limited to members of the same family or an individual and one friend.

All other rules, including gatherings and limits on visitors, remain in place during this time.