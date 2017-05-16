Family Expo: what's on offer for Fraser Coast parents

FOR personal trainer Jade Wellings, running a mums and bubs fitness class was never just about helping women get back into shape.

She knew how important it was to have a support network and now, with the help of a like-minded friend, she's set up an expo to showcase the services on offer for local parents.

Family Expo - Hervey Bay will feature tips and information on breastfeeding, calm birth, child safety, dental care, family photography and more.

The plan is to start out small with the hope of growing the expo into a twice-yearly event.

"We have so many great services available here - many of them are even free - but I've found most people don't even know they exist,” Ms Wellings said

"I think it's really important for mums and dads to know there are things out there not just for their child's development for to help them as parents and reduce things like post-natal depression.

The free expo will be held on Wednesday at the Hervey Bay PCYC from 9am-2pm.

Profits will be donated to the Hervey Bay Toy Library.