Family fears turn-off after three crashes at intersection

SMASH: The crash involving the girlfriend of Robert Cook's son. The car was written off in a crash at the intersection of Keen Rd and Booral Rd.

SMASH: The crash involving the girlfriend of Robert Cook's son. The car was written off in a crash at the intersection of Keen Rd and Booral Rd. Cody Fox

THREE serious crashes and three lucky escapes.

The intersection of Keen Rd and Booral Rd has almost resulted in tragedy more than once for Nikenbah's Cook family.

Living in Scanlon Rd, members of the family regularly turn off down Keen Rd to get home. But after three horror crashes, the family now uses alternate routes that may take longer, but let them turn without the fear they might be the region's next road victims.

Robert Cook said his son's car had been virtually written off after a crash, followed by a three-car smash that left his son's girlfriend without a vehicle.

Then his wife's car was badly damaged in a crash at the intersection.

Mr Cook has had his fair share of frights at the intersection as well.

"I would have a near-miss at least three times a week," he said.

The thought has crossed his mind several times - does someone have to die before action is taken?

"Is that what it takes for this road to get fixed?" he said. "I don't want to see that happen before anyone does something about it."

It's not just Keen Rd.

Condor Rd, Vanderwolf Rd and Barranjoey Dr are just some of the other roads with no turning lanes.

Woods Rd, now home of the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct, has funding allotted for a turning lane.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he travelled Booral Rd once or twice a week and knew there was a need for further upgrades.

He fought for the Woods Rd funding because of the additional traffic due to the sports precinct.

He said he would continue to meet with Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey to fight for additional turning lanes.