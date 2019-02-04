Family feud stabbing ‘just waiting to happen’

A GROWING dispute between two families who had been at loggerheads for months is believed to be the catalyst of a horrific stabbing in front of a Palm Beach unit block.

Late last night a 17-year-old girl was fighting for her life at the Gold Coast University Hospital, suffering a deep wound to the centre of her chest, delivered by a large kitchen knife.

At the time of print, she was in a critical but stable condition.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today

Police speak to people from the street. Picture, John Gass

It will be alleged the teenagers were from opposing families at the centre of a bitter dispute that is still being investigated by police. It allegedly boiled over about 4.10pm yesterday afternoon, when the 17-year-old girl was stabbed on Nalla Court.

Forensic officers and detectives were last night combing through two crime scenes, one out the front of the unit block and another inside the other family's unit, in a neighbouring apartment complex.

The teenager was allegedly stabbed outside of a neighbouring apartment block. Picture, John Gass

A witness, who didn't want to be named, said the incident was "just waiting to happen."

He claimed he had seen a number of arguments before yesterday's shocking attack.

The witness said there was an argument between members of the two families in the moments before the attack.

When the victim followed the fight outside their Nalla Court home, armed with a frying pan, one of the men allegedly attacked her with a kitchen knife.

"I was there when it happened, I heard the girl scream," he said.

He said those involved were so shocked at the incident that he ran to grab a towel and place it over her chest wound.

A forensic investigator on scene. Picture, John Gass

"She had blood all over her. The feud had been going on for months."

He said as the attack happened other people from the unit came out armed as well with an assortment of items.

He said there had been one scuffle between the victim and another man three months ago where police were involved.

The resident said the units were part of housing commission and fights broke out frequently.

Other neighbours agreed, saying they heard fights at least every month.

Police discuss the investigation. Picture, John Gass

One couple, who declined to be named, said the girl 'seemed nice'.

They said the girl was shrieking after she had been stabbed and yelling for an ambulance.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith confirmed to The Bulletin last night the 19-year-old was assisting with their inquiries.

"The victims is in a critical, but stable condition … with a stab wound to the centre of her chest," Insp Smith said.

"There's two crime scenes, (a unit in a neighbouring block) and where the incident occurred out in the street."